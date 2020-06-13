Roberta (Bobbe) J White September 29, 1930 - June 13, 2010 Ten (10) long years have gone by since you were with us, and they have been lonely. Rosemarie, Don and Ron are still going on with their lives. Rosemarie is taking care the best way she can with Ray and his medical problems. Donnie is trying to get his life in order, Ron is dealing with his medical problems. I am just plugging along. There are other's that miss you grandkids, great-grandkids. One in New York you never met, He is one you would make every effort to see. If we take a trip to your home town in Maine there would be a side trip to New York. All we can hope for is when our time comes we will see you again. Because without hope things don't really matter. All Our Love, Your husband Richard of over fifty (50) years



