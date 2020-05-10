Roberta Joy Ayers McNally December 21, 1947 - April 27, 2020 Oceanside Absent from the body - Present with the LordOur beloved Roberta passed away peacefully at her home in Oceanside with her husband of 32 blessed years, David, by her side. Her four and a half year valiant effort to battle ovarian cancer will long stand as an example of courage and faith to her grieving family.She was born in Los Angeles in 1947 and raised In a beach house in Sunset Beach. The third of three daughters of William and Ina Ayers. She grew to love all nature and especially the ocean, and became one of the first female surfers in Southern California.Educated at Long Beach State, where she studied her lifelong passion for Philosophy and Psychology. She married Charles Wilson in 1969 and had two lovely daughters Jenna and Sarah. When the marriage ended, Roberta often worked three jobs, simultaneously, in sales and home care to raise her girls as a single parent.In 1987 she met, and within the next year married, David A. McNally a craftsman in North County. They started a successful home remodeling business. Roberta excelled as lead designer and chief financial officer. Their mutual love of beauty and creation extended to the many homes they built together as well.They both took exceptional pride in their two daughters. David became Poppy to his two stepdaughters, and soon enough, four grandchildren Riley, Caitlin, and Clara, when Jenna married Ryan Dahlin; as well as Saylor, born to Sarah and her husband, Mark Finstuen. Roberta and David also were blessed with two great- grandchildren, Adalyn, by Riley's marriage to Decilia Fernandez, and Nash, born with Caitlin's marriage to Michael Lococo.Roberta's love of the Lord, as well as her angelic choral voice, was to grace the North Coast United Methodist Church in Oceanside for many years.Her true love and devotion to her family was inspirational and will never be forgotten. Neither will her example of strength and loving kindness during her illness. She showed how, in the words of ISAIAH 26:4, Trust in the Lord Forever The Lord himself is the rock eternal.Interment of her ashes will be in the family plot at Rose Hills in Whittier. There will be a glorious celebration of her life later in the year at her church.In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in her name to The Dolphin Research Center.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 10, 2020.