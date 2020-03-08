|
Roberta Joy Naiman June 13, 1927 - February 26, 2020 San Diego Roberta Joy Naiman (age 92), a lifetime resident of San Diego, California, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's. Roberta was born in San Diego on June 13, 1927 to Philip and Mary Kantor. Roberta married Maurice (Morrie) Naiman in March, 1947. Morris, of San Diego, preceded Roberta in death in 1975. Roberta's brothers Dwain Kantor (Marsha) and Arlen Kantor (Ginger) of San Diego both passed away in 2007. Roberta is survived by her three children, Michael (Shoshanah) of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico, and Randall and Phyllis, both of San Diego, and three grandchildren, Mark Naiman (Holly) of San Diego, Caren Wideen (Yvette) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tyler Naiman (Nicole) of Tempe, Arizona, plus four great-grandchildren. The family would like to give special thanks to Roberta's caregivers, Sherrie Murray and Lavoy Glover, for all their loving care over the past several years.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020