Roberto L. Lopez El Cajon Roberto "Bert" ascended to Heaven on February 16, 2019. Visitation to be held on March 1st at El Cajon Mortuary, 4 to 8pm. Mass to be held on March 2nd at St. Luke Catholic Church in El Cajon, 10am, with committal service to follow and Celebration of Life directly after. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Maggie; his children, Aaron and Quincy, and his brother, Ralph. All who knew him, loved him! December 17, 1962 - February 16, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019