Robin Lee Gordon January 26, 1956 - January 14, 2019 Medford Robin Lee Gordon, 62, of Medford, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and close friends January 14th. Born January 26th, 1956 in Bloomington, Illinois. He had two brothers David and Brian and a sister Sheree. He is survived by his loving wife Natasha Gordon whom he was married to for 41 wonderful years. He was the proud father of his six children, Joshua, Daniel, David, Tajma, James and Tashina. Robin also had 10 grandchildren. Robin was dedicated to helping others and chose his career as a Registered Nurse and worked with Signature Home Health Care for 9 years where he was recognized for his kindness and professionalism. He helped out many people in hard times outside of his work as well as taking in stray cats and dogs and gave them a loving home. He enjoyed talking politics, sports and the small things in life as well as cheering on his favorite football team, the Chargers. Rob had many friends and was known as "Doc" to them. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. We are all grateful for the time we had with him and the memories that will be in our hearts till we see him again. Celebration of Life will be held on February 17th, 2:00 PM at Olivenhain Pioneer Cemetery, 4329 Manchester Ave., end of Colony Terrace, Encinitas. Reception to follow at the family home in Carlsbad. For details, email [email protected] Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2019