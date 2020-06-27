Robin Lynn Shannon April 20, 1955 - June 14, 2020 ROBIN LYNN SHANNON This is the story of Robin Shannon. Robin was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed terribly and will always be cherished. Robin was an amazing Wife, Daughter and Commericial Mortgage Agent with a long bright history.Robin's story starts on April 20, 1955, in Laramie, Wyoming. She was the youngest child of Dr. Robert G Shannon pHD, and Georganne Shannon, a longtime Rancho Bernardo resident. Robin came to the Poway/Rancho Bernardo area in 1965.In Poway, Robin attended the local Pomerado Elementary School and Meadowbrook Middle-School. She Graduated High School in 1973. She even got to be a junior princess in High-School...always having fun.After High-School and College, she became a Yacht Broker associate sailing ships around the oceans. She worked on her Tan, being educated with rope burns and pulled muscles.....she had so much fun!Commercial Lending and Real Estate became her routine from the 1980's until 2020....she loved placing loans and sales....all the while avoiding the dreaded commission-dectomies from circling vulture-brokers....too much fun!Robin was married to Dr. Perry Binder, a billiant Laser-Eye-Surgeon. She was always impressed with catching the eye of such a polished educated person....his other dear talents included cooking and washing dishes.Robin seemed to have a great life.....she had too much fun...but sadly it has come to a quick ending.Robin Lynn Shannon, is survived by her Mother, Georganne Shannon of Rancho Bernardo, Brother Stephen Shannon and her loving husband, Dr. Perry Binder.We miss her terribly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store