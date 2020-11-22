Roderick 'Rod' O'Brien
February 23, 1945 - October 2, 2020
Pleasanton, CA
Rod passed away peacefully with family by his side in Pleasanton, California on October 2, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois on February 23, 1945, he would later graduate with a Bachelors' degree in Psychology from Loyola University. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Souder, in 1964.They raised three boys in Chicago and Clinton, NJ. After college, Rod worked at Illinois Bell and AT&T before retiring to Fallbrook, California in 2000.He is preceded in death by his wife, Diane O'Brien and son, Sean O'Brien. He is survived by his other children, Liam O'Brien and Roderick O'Brien, and grandson, Griffin O'Brien. For more information and posting memories, please go to: https://www.facebook.com/obrien.sr