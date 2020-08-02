Roger A. Zucchet 1935 - 2020 San Diego Roger A. Zucchet was born in Michigan to Roger L. and Eleanor Zucchet, one of seven siblings. He grew up in a suburb of Detroit called Westacres and graduated from Walled Lake High School. He was accepted to the University of Michigan and graduated with a degree in architecture.Roger was drafted into the Army shortly thereafter and sent to Germany. As a result of some miscues and charm, he was based in Garmisch Partenkirchen in the shadow of the Zugspitze in the German Alps at the time an R&R resort for Army officers. His duties included ski patrol in the winter months. During that period and after his duty ended, he traveled all over Europe. When he returned home to the states in 1960, Roger stayed with his aunt Margaret in Los Angeles. He started working at an architectural firm but was not happy in LA. He decided to drive south one weekend and see what else California had to offer. Driving on the coast highway, he crested the hill past Del Mar with the beautiful view of Torrey Pines State Beach in front of him and the La Jolla coastline in the distance, and in that moment decided that this was the place for him. Within days, he quit his job in LA, packed his belongings and moved to La Jolla. He never left. Roger secured a job with Henry Hester, a respected La Jolla architect, and later worked for Ed Malone before opening his own office on Prospect Street in the Green Dragon Colony. For more than 40 years, he designed and remodeled hundreds of La Jolla homes from the hills to the beachfront. Roger had a gift for creating functional designs perfectly sited on the property while keeping them within the budget of the homeowners. His list of clients included Ted Geisel ("Dr. Seuss"), Irwin Jacobs, Andrew Viterbi and Bob Lichter. He also designed and managed the construction of a seawall in front of a stretch of homes on El Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores. In 1965, Roger married Rozanne Mack and together they had two sons, Roger and Michael. They bought a home in Bird Rock in 1968, and Roger lived there until a few months before his passing. He and Rozanne divorced in 1982. On a nearly daily basis for 50 years, Roger would spend time at Windansea Beach, ride his bike around Mission Bay, or play beach volleyball at La Jolla Shores. His main circle of friends came from his volleyball time at La Jolla Shores, where he spent countless lunch hours, late afternoons and every weekend. He also enjoyed golfing at San Diego's municipal courses, Torrey Pines, Balboa and Mission Bay. He was a volunteer course marshal at Torrey Pines in his later years. Roger is survived by his sons, Roger Jr. (Lynn) and Michael (Teresa); his grandchildren Roger III, Molly and Carter; and his siblings, Tom Zucchet, Elaine High, Anita Wolski (George) and Margi Vanderbent (Kenny). There will be an outdoor celebration of life (masks and social distancing requested please) at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 23 at the volleyball courts at the north end of La Jolla Shores park.



