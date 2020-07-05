Judge Roger Curtis McKee February 11, 1931 - May 29, 2020 San Diego Judge Roger Curtis McKee died on May 29, 2020, after a series of heart attacks. He passed peacefully with his sons, Brian and Paul, at his side. Judge McKee was 89 years of age.Judge McKee served as a Magistrate Judge for the United States Courts, Southern District California, in San Diego from 1983 until 1997. He continued to serve the court on recall status from 2001 to 2006.Judge McKee was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on February 11, 1931. On his 17th birthday in 1948, he joined the Navy Reserves, where he continued to serve for two decades. While in college, he served as a Navy ROTC instructor. Upon retirement as a US Navy Captain, he was awarded the meritorious service medal.Judge McKee attended Western College in Iowa for two years before transferring to the University of Northern Iowa to complete his undergraduate studies, graduating in 1955. He attained a Master of Science degree in labor relations in 1958. It was while in college that he met the love of his life, Bobbie. Bobbie and the Judge were married for 63 years before her passing on January 3, 2018. After Bobbie's death, Judge McKee relocated to Granite Bay, California, to live with his son Brian's family, particularly, his beloved granddaughters, Toria and Danica. He worked as a labor relations associate at Northern Illinois Gas Co. until 1960 when he and his family relocated to San Diego to work for General Dynamics Atlas Missile program (Convair Division) in the labor relations department.From 1964 to 1968, he attended night law school at the University of San Diego, graduating with a Juris Doctor degree in 1968. Judge McKee practiced law from 1970 to 1983 when he was appointed by the federal court to the San Diego based bench (with the firm of Millsberg, Dickstein, Kartvedt and McKee in the San Diego area). Judge McKee served the US Courts during transformative years after the passage of the Civil Justice Reform Act by the US Congress (known as the Biden Bill). The role of Magistrate Judges changed dramatically as a result of this act, with the courts utilizing magistrate judges with expanded capacities. These include a wide range of pretrial civil and criminal matters. Judge McKee was the Presiding Magistrate Judge following the retirement of Judge Harry McCue until his own retirement in 1997. Following retirement from the bench, Judge McKee and Bobbie, traveled widely visiting Egypt, England, Alaska, much of the Pacific, Europe, Russia and Australia.They spent much time in Hawaii to be closer to their son Brian and his wife Julie and their granddaughters. Curtis and Bobbie were very active in their Presbyterian Church choir and traveled worldwide with the choir for performances. Following retirement Judge McKee also took flying lessons and attained his private pilot license. He was known to fly club planes in and about the San Diego area and flew with fellow judge, Louisa Porter, on a Baja Bush Pilots trip to the Copper Canyon in Mexico. This trip included a narrow-gauge train trip up into the Copper Canyon, allowing him to enjoy two of his passions flying and trains. He had worked for the Illinois Central Railroad in 1949 as a telegraph operator, and he never lost his love of trains. On lunch breaks he would walk from the federal court to the Santa Fe Railway Station to watch trains. Judge McKee is survived by his three children Andrea, Brian and Paul and two granddaughters, Toria and Danica. Because of COVID restrictions, services will be delayed until later this year and will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5075 Campanile Drive, San Diego. If impossible, the family will consider a virtual celebration of life.



