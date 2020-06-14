Roger Franklin Avan November 3, 1934 - January 6, 2020 Carlsbad Roger was a devoted husband, beloved father, and grandfather, who always put those he loved before himself. He was a truly selfless man and a good friend to all who knew him.Roger will be deeply missed by his children (Danny and Lynda) and grandchildren (Ashley, Austin, Hayley, and Morgan).Born on November 3, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, to Benjamin and Nellie Avan and his older sister Judy, to complete the Avan family.Roger graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles and later attended Santa Monica College after returning from serving in the Korean War.He joined the US Air Force as a navigator and flew with the crew of the B29 Bomber as a trained Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) Operator. Roger's responsibility was to disrupt surveillance systems of the enemy, "jamming" radar frequencies to interrupt communications and create false targets. Roger also flew with the C457's as a Radio Operator and an ECM Operator on the Lockheed RC121 aircraft, conducting early warning and control radar surveillance.While in the service, he had the opportunity to travel extensively, including Japan and South Korea. Roger was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base in California. He was very proud of the time he served and always spoke highly of the memories he made and the people he served with.After the service, he met and married his lifelong sweetheart Nancy. They moved to the San Fernando Valley with their two children Danny and Lynda.Roger took great pleasure in being with his family. He enjoyed their weekend camping trips at the beach, dirt bike riding in the desert, scuba diving off the Channel Islands, hosting neighborhood parties, coaching little league baseball, and watching most every sport, especially the playoff games.Roger was an adventurous type and always up for a good outdoor trip. He took courses one year to acquire his Coast Guard Auxiliary certificate in order to pilot and captain a small yacht and take his family over to Catalina, where they spent time around the islands and relaxed in Avalon. And of course, there were those annual wild burro races in Beatty, Nevada with the guys in his younger days (although he didn't provide us much detail).Roger, a skilled electrical engineer, worked for RCA for many years, as well as Hughes Aircraft as a Senior Engineer in the Advanced Missile Systems Division. Roger eventually moved into the Motion Picture industry and worked with multiple studios, including Disney, Tristar, Universal, MGM, Paramount, and lastly, Warner Brothers.He spent his final years before retirement working with Warner Brothers Studios as a Post Production Engineer, and was involved in one of the first Dolby Cinemas in the country. It was with Warner Brothers he held his most revered working positions, overseeing private screenings for the movie's casts of directors, producers, and actors to view before the film's public release. Roger had many great times with Warner Brothers and friends, right up until his retirement in 1998.After retiring, Roger and his lovely wife Nancy followed their son Danny and his family down to the relaxing surf and sand of Carlsbad, California.With their grandkids living just a short bike ride away, Roger and Nancy never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. They attended almost every one of Ashley's plays and could always be spotted in the stands at Austin's baseball games. No matter the arena, Roger and Nancy were their grandkids' biggest fans and best cheerleaders.It was here in beautiful North County, San Diego, Roger and Nancy enjoyed the second half of their lives. They settled into the picturesque, residential beach community of Sea Cliff and spent many days walking or riding bikes around the neighborhood and socializing with friends.They not only made beautiful lifelong friends at Sea Cliff, but were also fortunate enough to be quite involved in their community via festivities throughout the year. Roger and Nancy will forever be remembered for starting Sea Cliff's first Halloween parade, a trend that still continues and is enjoyed every year.Roger and Nancy were quite the dynamic duo at Sea Cliff. Nancy headed the Welcome Committee while Roger being heavily involved with the Maintenance Committee. He was always ready to lend a hand to an encumbered neighbor and solve any problem that arose in the community. From the front gates to the lighting, Roger was always there to keep the Sea Cliff community running smoothly and safely.Roger has left us to reunite once again with his beautiful wife Nancy. I'm sure they are lighting it up wherever they are.Such an intelligent and caring man, Roger babe'. You will be missed dearly! Rest In Peace .-. . ...-/..-./.--...--.-.. Survived by his son, Danny Avan of Carlsbad; his daughter, Lynda Taylor of Australia; and beloved grandchildren Ashley Avan, Austin Avan, Morgan Taylor, Hayley Taylor.



