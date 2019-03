Roger Hiniker December 2, 1935 - January 29, 2019 Carlsbad Roger Hiniker, 83, passed away at his home in Carlsbad with family at his side. He was born in Mankato, MN to Walter and Cecelia Hiniker. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army, completed his degree at Mankato State College in 1959 and taught Industrial Arts in Grants, NM and Oceanside, until his retirement in 1992.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arvis; son, Paul and fianc, Carrie Bromer and children, Shalyn and Roman, Carlsbad; daughter, Amy (Richard) Fanning and children, Maleah and Jason, Kingwood TX; grandson, Cannon Hiniker (Caylee), great-grandson, Byron Roger, Perth, Australia; God-daughter, Amy (Don) Doan and family, Huntington Beach; two sisters, Marilyn Erickson, Coon Rapids, MN, Lorraine Mayer, Hawthorne, WI; sisters-in-law, Gloria Hiniker, San Antonio, TX; Lorraine (Ken) Nunn; Sharon (Duane) Baker; Susan (Carl) Baker, from CA and many nephews and nieces.Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Owen, Loren, Daryl.Memorial mass will be Tuesday, March 12, 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3821 Adams St., Carlsbad; interment 12:30 PM, Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1919 El Camino Real, Oceanside; reception follows at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 2993 Mac Donald St., Oceanside. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mankato State University, College of Education (https://mnsu.quadweb. site/giving/give-a-gift-to- mnsu-mankato) Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary