Roger Martin July 20, 1930 - January 19, 2020 San Diego Oh, how we will miss Roger's fun-loving nature, kindness, dedication to his family, integrity, his spirit, his caring for others. He was a hero, a mentor, a motivator, a coach, a teacher, an athlete, and more importantly, a great husband and father. He was a Good Samaritan if there ever was one. We were all enriched by having known him.Roger Martin passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2020, with family by his side after a valiant battle with Unspecified Dementia, having lived an exemplary life.He was born in Salt Lake City, UT, on July 20, 1930, to parents Herman Martin from Holland and Anna Johanna (Jewett) Martin of Sweden. He graduated from Salt Lake City High Schools South High in 1947. He and his brother, Bud, raised homing pigeons during their teen years.The U.S. Army interrupted his college years twice before Roger graduated from Springfield College in Springfield, MA, with a BS in PE & Recreation in 1954. He accepted a position at the Central YMCA in Oakland, where he was instrumental in developing aquatics, basketball, volleyball, softball, wrestling, and scuba programs. Nine years later, he joined the Downtown YMCA in beautiful San Diego. It didn't take long for Roger's zeal for fitness to become contagious as a result of his early morning fitness and running classes at the Downtown YMCA in conjunction with corporate fitness programs, one being for Rohr Industries five evenings a week! During his tenure at the Downtown YMCA, Roger developed a countrywide Run-for your-Life program, launched a Cardiovascular Health & Fitness Center, Project Upbeat, Inaugurated the San Diego Jogging Council, Organized the popular Breakers 10-mile beach race, was instrumental in the development of the National YMCA fitness program "Y's Way to Physical Fitness and served as Scuba Commissioner for the Pacific Region YMCA. He was an inspiration.Roger was awarded the James Naismith Award at a National YMCA gathering in 2011. The award is in recognition of an individual who served the majority of his active and post YMCA career in health, wellness, and sports development using creative vision in the design and implementation of community wellness. In the likeness of James Naismith, Roger possessed the insight and strength to motivate others to reach their highest potential of wellness.He became involved with The Lions Club of San Diego, The American Association for Fitness in Business, in 1977 he became an Advisor on the Governor's Council on Fitness and Sports under Governor Pete Wilson and Chairman Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tijuana YMCA Task Force, as well as the he served on the San Diego Community College District Citizens Council.Twenty-nine years later, he retired, managing to remain in beautiful San Diego throughout his career. But before he knew what happened, he became a founding member of the San Diego Senior Olympics organizing track and field, volleyball, tennis, and a multitude of additional sports both city and statewide and, yes, he competed in them as well. Before he knew it, he was Chairman of the Board and on to the Chairmanship of the State Senior Games Foundation.When not running (Catalina Marathon ten times), he could be found on the tennis court (where he met his wife), sailing, skiing, diving, windsurfing, biking, volleyball, backpacking, plus shell collecting and kayaking on the Sea of Cortez, succulent gardening and traveling. Oh, to have made one more trip to Spain to see our adopted family. Did I mention he ran 25 marathons?? (655 miles)Roger is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gerry Martin; his brother, Buddy Martin of Durango, CO; son, Rodger Martin (Tammy) of Leander, TX, daughter, Kathryn Renee Martin of Linden, VA, and stepsons, Todd Womack of San Diego, and Lance Womack of Lafayette, CA. Grandchildren include Garrett, Trent and Lindsey Martin and Bryn, and Cooper Womack. Oh, how he loved his children and grandchildren!! He was an all-around family man. Yes, he continued to encourage everyone to participate in a fitness activity!The family wishes to send a special thank you to Hospice of the South Coast for their loving care these last two and a half months. Roger has donated his body to the Loma Linda Bodies for Science Program.A "Celebration of Life" will be held at noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2059 Redbird Drive in San Diego on the patio. The dress is casual. Donations to a YMCA Branch are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020