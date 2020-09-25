Roger Paul Kahelin

July 10, 1953 - September 2, 2020

Murrieta

Roger Paul Kahelin was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Paul and Elizabeth Kahelin. The family, along with his older brother moved to San Diego, settling in El Cajon. He was a proud, protective brother to his younger twin sisters, Laura and Linda. Roger attended schools in El Cajon, and graduated from El Cajon High School. Roger had a passion for photography where he developed his own pictures in his darkroom. Roger also raised finches and sold them. He always had a strong work ethic. He was a paperboy and held several positions as manager in local restaurants. He was also a uniformed volunteer for the El Cajon Police Department.He moved to Mira Mesa where he got married and adopted his then wife's two sons, Jonathan and Joshua. He also welcomed the birth of his only daughter Chelsea. He went on to move his family to San Marcos to raise his kids. He loved to go on vacations with his family, having the most fun in theme parks. Years later he remarried and welcomed his son, Roger Issac. Roger then settled in Murietta with his young son and four cats. His son was his pride and joy. They would have so much fun together, playing soldiers, nerf wars, and going to theme parks. Roger, the animal lover he was, loved his cats so much.Roger became a grandpa to Talia in 2015, and to Enzo in 2017. He loved being a grandpa. He loved spoiling and being silly with them and giving them tickles every chance he got.Roger was a Title Office for the most of his career. He was very hardworking and strived to support his family.He served Community Bible Church as a Sunday School Teacher while living in Mira Mesa, and a teacher at New Venture Church while living in San Marcos. Roger became a born again Christian at his sister Linda's funeral. He and his son were later baptized together. He attended Calvary Chapel French Valley in Murrieta and was involved in men's bible study.He was a devoted fan of the San Diego Chargers as a season ticket holder from the 70's until they left San Diego in 2017.Roger loved his four children and his two grandchildren so much. He leaves behind his four children, Jonathan, Joshua (Ryoko), Chelsea (Jesus), his 13 year old son Roger Issac and his two grandchildren, Talia and Enzo. He also leaves behind his sister, Laura (Mike) and his brother, Richard and his nieces, Sara, Melissa and Katelyn and his nephews, Eric and Paul and Jason and great-nieces Mckenzie and Maddyn. His father Paul, his mom Elizabeth and his sister Linda precede him in death. Roger was a loving son, brother, father, grandpa and friend.



