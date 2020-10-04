1/1
Roger Scott McTighe
Roger Scott McTighe

Bonita CA
Scott McTighe passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020 at the young age of 59. He graduated from National University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Scott was a top salesman in telecommunications for thirty years while raising his two children with Stephannie. He enjoyed golfing, sailing, boating, playing baseball, softball, pool, and watching football. He is survived by his father and mother, Roger and Nancy McTighe, his son Roger James McTighe, his daughter Melissa Allen and her spouse Doug Allen, his grandchildren Owynn and Olivia Allen, his sister MaryKris Norris and her spouse Scott Norris, his niece Danielle Carter and her spouse Bruce Carter, his nephew Robbie Darrin, and his great niece and nephew Aubrey and Kailau Carter. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Graveside Service will be held on October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Bonita, CA.

September 21, 1961 - September 27, 2020



Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
