Roland Blackstone Ron' Day March 30, 1930 - July 2, 2019 San Diego Roland "Ron" Blackstone Day, of San Diego, California, died on July 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Ron was born on March 30, 1930 to Mrs. Carolyn Blackstone Day and Mr. Roland Brashear Day in Palos Verdes, California, and grew up in Santa Barbara, California. He attended U.C. Santa Barbara, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. After graduating, he hitchhiked alone across Africa, spent a summer on a fishing boat in Alaska, and attended Thunderbird in Arizona (which he fondly referred to as "the crazy school"). Ron's love of debating, and critical thinking, made law school the next logical step in his life. Upon graduating from UC Hastings College of Law, Ron learned of a need for young lawyers in San Diego and answered the call. Soon, he landed a job in the City Attorney's Office. It was through that job, and a dear friend, that Ron would meet and marry Daryl Elizabeth (Debbie) Bresee and have three daughters, Diana, Carolyn and Christina. Eventually, Ron would join two fellow attorneys and form the law firm, Rand, Day & Ziman. Ron loved the law and as a civil litigator was known to be a consummate gentleman in the courtroom. At the age of 70, Ron went back to school to get a Master's degree in Psychology and Counseling. He was thrilled when he landed his first and last job as a "therapist" at San Diego's Downtown Mental Health facility, and delighted in telling people he was getting paid $13.25 an hour to counsel others. With boundless energy and a keen sense of curiosity about the world, Ron lived life with incredible gusto. He had no greater passion than traveling, visiting nearly 100 countries in his lifetime. Other passions included skiing (he took his final run at age 84), tennis (he left the court at age 86), and bridge (he played with the same group of cronies most Wednesday nights for nearly 50 years). He was a voracious reader and constant consumer of news and history. He loved telling stories, holding forth on politics, and though he enjoyed a dry gin martini, he abhorred cocktail chatter. Life with Ron was nothing if not an adventure. The world will be a duller place without him, but if anyone got the most out of his time here, it was he. Ron is survived by his three daughters, Diana Day, Carolyn Day and Christina Day (Elizabeth Ford), his ex-wife of 44 years, Debbie Day, and his five grandchildren. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019