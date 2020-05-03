Roland F Rollie' Kuerbis November 5, 1936 - April 11, 2020 San Diego We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Rollie after a long illness. A lifelong banker, who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and a man of great spirit who loved music, fishing and hunting. His laugh and sense of humor were infectious and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Kristin (Steve Jones) Arcidiacono and Katy (Robert) Lee; grandchildren, Mikaela, Alex, Ariel, Abby and Ben; great-grandson, Knox; brother, Stan Kuerbis; cousin, Larry Kuerbis. We "love you more" Rollie. No services are planned.



