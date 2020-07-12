Roland Kenneth Pierce January 14, 1930 - July 5, 2020 San Diego Rollie was born on January 14, 1930 in Kalispell, Montana. He was the second of four children born to Frank and Edna (Hall) Pierce. He passed away at home with his loving family by his side on July 5, 2020.Rollie was a proud graduate of Kearny High School in 1949. Rollie was an Army veteran of the Korean war.Rollie loved to go camping with his family and spent many happy hours fishing on the Umpqua River in Oregon.Rollie loved everyone he met, could fix anything that needed fixing and would help anyone who needed it. He was someone you know all your life but haven't met yet.Rollie worked at Solar Turbines for 10 years, the same company his father, and later his daughter, retired from. He retired from General Dynamics after 27 years.Rollie was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Edna, older brother, Bob, younger brother, Bill and sister, Florence (Floss).He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan, daughter, Sharon, son, Randy, brother-in-law, Tom Jourdan, sister-in-law, Loretta Pierce and numerous nieces and nephews as well as the family dog, Tanner.Services are Tuesday, July 14th at 1:00 p.m. at Clairemont Mortuary.



