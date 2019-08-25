|
Roland Ron' Ray 1936 - 2019 San Diego Ron passed away at his home from natural causes in July 2019.Ron served four years in the US Navy before going on to SDSU, where he obtained his Master's degree in Education.Ron enjoyed teaching photography and journalism and was a favorite Yearbook advisor at Helix High School. Ron retired in 1995, after 33 years at HHS, and is still fondly remembered and admired by many students whose lives he influenced. Ron also spent many years as a popular wedding photographer. Woodworking, furniture restoration and helping others with his amazing handyman skills were some other activities Ron enjoyed.Ron was a devoted husband, Dad, and "Papa." He will be deeply missed by his family and dear friends. A private service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019