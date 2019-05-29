Resources More Obituaries for Romayne Hertweck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Romayne Hertweck

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Romayne Hertweck Oceanside Romayne was born July 24, 1928 in Springfield, Missouri. As a child he was much loved by his parents and was encouraged to explore his multitude of interests in the outdoors, in inventing things, exploring science and building projects. He spent a lot of time with his grandparents on their farm and they really enjoyed him. He was very much involved with his friends and the community--interacting with all around him, such as getting the firemen to let him ride the fire engine as a teenager. He graduated from Galena, Kansas High School. He very early became interested in photography and newspapers. He was a newspaper photographer for the Morning Democrat in Davenport, Iowa, and the Rock Island Argus in Rock Island, Illinois. He was also Night Editor for the Argus while attending college at Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois.Romayne even ran a cotton gin as a part-time job, while pastoring a church in Caruthersville, Missouri. If there was a chance to experience something, Romayne was "all in". He was also a private pilot flying all over the midwest landing in little local airports, and on the landing strip that had been created on the family farm. He piloted until the 1960's when he moved to California when fog would present a problem while flying.He spent several years in churches working with young people and Sunday Schools at churches in Columbus, Georgia, Rock Island, Illinois, and El Centro, California.Romayne and Alma (Street) were married on December 16, 1955 in Moline, Illinois, during a heavy snowstorm with many guests in attendance.He received his B.A. from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, his M.A. from Pepperdine College in Los Angeles, California, his Ed.D. from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, and his Ph.D from International University in Poway, California. He helped establish the marriage conciliation court for Maricopa County, Arizona.He was Professor of Psychology at Miracosta College for 37 years where he was much loved and respected. In his early years at Miracosta, he was also a counselor, but opted to teach full time, feeling that was his calling. For Romayne, teaching was at the heart of his life. He loved students and being in the classroom. He always said, "Where else would someone have to laugh at your jokes?" He was a loved and respected teacher and colleague, teaching Psychology and Child Development, and he was Chairman of the Behavioral Sciences Department.He, and his wife, Alma, established, owned and operated El Camino Preschool in Oceanside, California for 20 years. At the preschool there was a pet cat "Bob" who adopted the school. Bob was an extraordinary cat, so he and Romayne got along very well. He even wrote a book called "Bob the Preschool Cat." It can be found on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Bob-Preschool-Cat-Biography-Urban/dp/1432735551The school continues today.He was active in community affairs, served on several civil commissions and committees in Oceanside.His parents encouraging him to build paid off. In his lifetime he built an education building for a church. He finished building a huge bankrupt home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He also built two houses in Oceanside and one in Lake Arrowhead. He loved to build and fix things and always had some kind of project he was working on.For many years Romayne enjoyed the Lake Arrowhead home he built overlooking the lake. He loved sitting on the deck watching the birds and the squirrels. He had squirrels that would eat when he extended them a peanut with his fingers.Romayne loved family get-togethers at his Oceanside and Lake Arrowhead home, and true to his photographer roots, there was always picture time because he never lost his love for photography. Many friends and family members made his 90th birthday a joyous one when a party was held in Romayne's honor in the garden of the home, which he built. A favorite pastime of his was to prepare sugar water for the hummingbirds and orioles that frequent his garden. Seeing a baby rabbit scamper across the grass was to his delight.Romayne loved to travel. He and Alma travelled to over 100 countries and sailed on 76 cruises. Never taking guided tours he loved to strike out on his own. He drove all over Europe and England enjoying "castle hopping" or staying in out-of-the-way places. In later life, he enjoyed the pampering of ship travel. He enjoyed sailing his own boat for many years, keeping his boat in both Oceanside and San Diego harbors. He loved being on the sea, on a ship and living near the sea in Oceanside.Romayne always said that a life-changing experience for him was the semester he and Alma spent on the World Campus Afloat with Chapman College in 1970. He was invited to be a professor on that voyage, and for a semester, he was able to combine his love for the sea and for teaching as he sailed around the world. This was one of his best travel and teaching experiences, even though the ship went through a hurricane, and no joke--the storm was named, Alma.Someone recently described Romayne as having the biggest personality they have ever known, and everyone remembered that big smile. He was engaged in life to the very end, interested in everything--politics, people and places. He loved to joke, and he loved discussion. The day before he passed away he told his wife, "Someday we are going to run out of things to talk about." It's not likely that Romayne would ever run out of things to talk about.Romayne had a fantastic sense of humor. He was witty and full of stories - touching stories, funny stories, stories about his children and great-grandchildren.Romayne was a "softie". An inspiring or sad story could touch his heart with tears coming to his eyes.He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, his brothers and their families. He loved his special friends, in fact, he loved about everybody. He was always interested in their lives, delighted with funny stories and accomplishments. He was the best husband, father and grandfather there has ever been, and he will be missed beyond measure.Though we celebrate his extraordinary and productive life filled with all his exuberance, we know that, as a dedicated Christian, he is with his Lord in a much better place.Romayne may be with his Lord now, but because of him, these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13.Romayne will be laid to rest at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, in Oceanside, CA. An Informal visitation viewing will be held in the Chapel at Eternal Hills on Friday, May 31 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the same chapel the following day, Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. with viewing prior to the service from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friends, Family, Former Students are welcome to attend.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Dr. Romayne Hertweck Scholarship Fund, MiraCosta College Foundation, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056 or call 1-760-795-6645.He is survived by his wife, Alma, Oceanside, CA. son, Scott Hertweck (Elizabeth, Scott's wife) Scottsdale, AZ, daughter, Tiffany Coates (Dominic, Tiffany's husband) Fallbrook, CA, grandson, Alex Flood-Hertweck, Scottsdale, AZ, grandson, Nicholas Hertweck, Scottsdale, AZ, grandson, Corbin Coates, Fallbrook, CA, granddaughter, Alexis Coates, Fallbrook CA, brother, Dale Hertweck (Elene, Dales wife) Rutherfordton, N.C. 