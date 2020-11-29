Ron B Brumley

September 1, 1938 - October 30, 2020

San Diego

Ron went homethe heavenly home he faithfully aimed for all his life. Linda, his wife of 59 years, and their four children were beside him in his final days as he peacefully passed away.Ron was born and raised in Northwest Arkansas where he attended the University of Arkansas, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education. He was an avid Razorback fan and loved to "call the Hogs."



After graduation, he moved to California and started his first teaching job in Julian. He later received a master's degree in Elementary Education from San Diego State University. In trips to Long Beach, he fell in love with a California girl and made her his wife. His greatest loves were God and family. These passions guided his and Linda's life as they partnered in raising their own four wonderful children and impacting many other children and families, whether in the schools where Ron taught, in their expansive church fellowship, or in their neighborhoods and community. Nothing brought Ron greater joy than childrenespecially 2-year olds. He was often found on the floor playing with them and he would make any kind of spectacle of himself -- even in public -- to capture the eye of a child and make them laugh. His antics are memorable!As a school principal, he spent little time behind his desk, preferring to be observing in classrooms or interacting with kids on the playground. His office door was always open to students. Even after spending a full workday with 200 to 300 students, he would return home eager to play with his own children or help with their homework. Ron was known for his hospitality. Ron and Linda always believed their house was a gift to be shared, whether for a cup of coffee, a meal, a holiday or an extended stay. They simply welcomed people to be a part of their family. By nature, Ron made people feel special and loved. He was silly or serious depending on his sense of the need. Whenever anyone would protest his generosity, he would insist on picking up the tab saying, "I've got money I haven't even spent yet!" Punctual to a fault, his byword was, "If you're not early you're late!" After serving as a teacher and elementary school principal in Escondido for 25 years, Ron retired from one career and transitioned to another as he and Linda felt called to work in the full-time ministry where they sought to strengthen marriages and parenting. He influenced lives in San Diego, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and, literally, around the world. His legacy endures in the thousands of lives he touched.As age and illness consumed his energy, he often quoted Satchel Paige: "Sometimes I sits and thinks and sometimes I just sits." He eased into becoming an invalid with grace, humor and gratefulness.Ron is survived by his wife, Linda, and their four children: Greg Brumley (Lisa), Meredith Holguin (Mike), Gretchen Snyder (John), and Matt Brumley (Julie), ten grandchildren and four great-grand-children: Sara Bolves (Austen and son, Rowan), Tucker Brumley, Becca Abugan (Nathan and daughter, Adalyn), Michael Holguin III (Kayleigh and son Ford), Hunter Holguin, Jason Snyder (Haley and son, Jaxon), Tyler Snyder (Marin), Emma Snyder, Cole and Sutton Brumley. He is also survived by his brother, David Brumley and several dearly loved nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the family hopes to plan a memorial service in San Diego in early 2021 and will share details as they are able.



