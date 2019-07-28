|
Ron Lauer April 23, 1932 - June 21, 2019 SAN DIEGO Ron was born at San Diego's Quintard Hospital in 1932. He attended Florence Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High and graduated from San Diego High School in 1950. After one year at State College, he Joined the Marine Corps and served in Korea as a cryptographer from 1952 to 1953. In 1954 he and Estelle Gibson were married and while she taught 5th grade in Concord, he commuted to Berkeley where he began a major in German language. Morse High School had just opened so he began his 35 year teaching career at that site. His classroom responsibilities expanded to American Government. Later he became the college counselor where he not only found appropriate sites for seniors to pursue careers but he helped them receive financial aid. A position at San Diego High School lured him to his Alma Mater. Later he served as a counselor at Serra High School from which he retired in 1994.He is survived by his wife, Estelle, and his three children, Joe (Ella), Jenny (Michael), Margaret (Ken), six grandchildren, Josh (Natalie), Keith (Brooke), Kylee, Kevin, Craig and Gilli, three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Maria and Olivia, also survived by his brother, Jim Lauer.A celebration of life will be held on August 10 at 2:00 PM at La Vida Real, a retirement community at 11588 Via Rancho San Diego in El Cajon.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019