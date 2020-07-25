1/1
Ron Lauer
1932 - 2019
In memory of Ron Lauer.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
La Vida Real
August 5, 2019
Mr. Lauer was my German teacher for two years at Morse High School in 1966-68, but he was much more than that. He was a very positive role model for me and many other students. Mr. Lauer never went through the motions but was always fully engaged with the students and one could tell that he loved his work. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family but please know that he will be fondly remembered by me and hundreds if not thousands of students that he inspired along the way.
David Buell
Student
August 5, 2019
Mr. Lauer was the greatest teacher at Morse High School. He talked to students like adults, encouraged them to go to college, gave them information to achieve big goals and believed in them. He was my German teacher, very good at getting the students to remember the phrases and had great stories about his trip to Germany. One of the ideas that he told us was that we could order a VW Van or Bug from the factory in Germany, then fly there and drive the vehicle all around Europe, then ship it back to the U.S. No one had ever talked to us like that before and we started to see the world as something beyond our neighborhood and the relentless years in public education. He told us a funny story about picking up a hitchhiker in Germany and the confusion in a translation, leading to a completely different meaning. Mr. Lauer always greeted the students he knew in the hallway and made them feel like they were special. I babysat for him and Mrs. Lauer one time. They didn't know that I had no experience with children and I let them do whatever they wanted, staying up late and being funny kids. When they pulled into the driveway, I shouted for the kids to jump into their beds. Mr. and Mrs. Lauer almost certainly knew that I was lacking in babysitting skills but they were very gracious. Because of Mr. Lauer, I earned a college degree in German, participated in a German-American student exchange and went on trips to Germany and Austria where I was able to talk to people in their own language. Some of my family members speak German now too, and have visited and studied in Germany and Austria, all because of that first spark that Mr. Lauer gave me. I also got a teaching credential and taught in a high school and drew on the skills that I learned from Mr. Lauer but was never nearly as good as he was. His advice and encouragement never left me, his "You can do it!" and "You can go to college!" positivity always in my thoughts. Rest in peace, Mr. Lauer. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Benetta Buell-Wilson
Student
July 31, 2019
Rest in the arms of the angels, Mr. Lauer.
Morse High School, Class of 1973
Lina L.
July 28, 2019
Dear Estelle, I was so sorry to read of Ron's passing. I remember our times in your backyard and I especially remember his thoughtful letters to the editors while we were teaching together. May many happy memories comfort you. My prayers to all.
Anne Walker
July 28, 2019
Dear Mrs. Lauer,
I would like you and your entire family to know that your husband, Ron, was one of the most distinguished colleagues I served with during my own 36- year career with San Diego City Schools. He was a man of the highest integrity, beloved by all who knew him, caring, altruistic, and modest. I served on many important committees with Ron. I will always remember him as one of the finest gentlemen I have ever known. I only wish I could have expressed these same words to him personally before his passing. Ron certainly left this world a better place.
May he rest in peace.
Ed Leon
