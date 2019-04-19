Ronald Anderson January 26, 1933 - April 7, 2019 San Diego Ronald Anderson was born in Glendale, CA. He graduated from Vista High School, and went on to complete both undergraduate and master's degrees at San Diego State University. After college he was an officer in the U.S. Navy for 4 years, then returned to San Diego to start a lifelong career with the San Diego Unified School District. Over the course of the next 3 decades he served as teacher, vice principal, and principal at various elementary schools, including Torrey Pines Elementary and Chollas Elementary. Later in his career he served as a school district administrator and oversaw the operations of many elementary and secondary schools. In retirement, Ron enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, traveling, reading, and walking along the beach.Ron is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, his 2 sisters, Norma Maynard (John) and Marion Delaney (Pat), his daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Mark Leidner, grandson and granddaughter, Mason and Aubrey, and a number of nieces and nephews, all of whom adored their Uncle Ronnie'. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and his family and friends will miss him beyond measure. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary