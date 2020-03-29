|
Ronald Bruce Frankum November 17, 1935 - March 22, 2020 DEL MAR Ronald Frankum, Sr. served as a Special Assistant to Governor Ronald Wilson Reagan (1966-1972), and then joined President Reagan's administration first as the deputy director of Policy Development (1981- March 1982), and was then confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Deputy Director of in the Office of Science and Technology Policy (April 1982-August 1983). Frankum was a former University Senior Lecturer in the California University System and Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of San Diego. He specialized in international business development with a focus in telecommunications for the past 35 years in Asia, South Asia, Europe and the Balkans, serving on several Board of Directors in both the Academic and Corporate sectors. Frankum was an Attorney at Law (Inactive), a former Naval Officer (1958-1962), and Colonel in the California National Guard (inactive reserve). Frankum was knighted in London as a Knights Templar Chevalier, of the NATO Grand Priory (Ordo Supremus Militaris Templi Hierosolymitani). He earned a BA in History from the University of Texas and a JD from the University of San Diego. He resided in southern California and is survived by his wife, Virginia, and two children, Katherine and Ronald, Jr.; and three grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, and Jack.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020