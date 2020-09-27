Ronald C. Miller

September 5, 1932 - July 28, 2020

ESCONDIDO

Ronald C. Miller passed away peacefully at home in Escondido, Tuesday, July 28 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan E. Miller, sons, Craig R. Miller (Cheryl) and Scott H. Miller (Maureen), and his daughter, Vicki L. Miller, plus six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and his sister, Margaret Baker of Ohio. Ron was born in Warren, Ohio and grew up in Tiro, Ohio graduating from the Tiro High School. In 1952, Ron joined the Navy, it was while he was stationed in San Diego he met his wife Joan on the beach in La Jolla. Ron worked for NCR in Hawthorne and was one of 12 selected to open the new NCR facility in Rancho Bernardo. After NCR, Ron went to work for Datagraphix in El Cajon and then onto General Dynamics Space Systems in Kearny Mesa where he retired in 1992.Ron was an avid outdoorsman, sportsman and craftsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and silversmithing. He was a Boy Scout Leader in Escondido. He was a member of the FERRC fishing club, the San Diego Epiphyllum and Camellia societies, the Convair Rock Hound Club and the San Diego Gem and Mineral Society. Ron was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Incarnation in Poway, CA since 1970.Ron enjoyed his free time watching his San Diego sports teams, Ohio State football, traveling and motorhoming with family. Ron imparted his strong work ethic, commitment, love of the outdoors, sense of adventures and his love of animals to his children.A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the future (TBD). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ron's memory to The Elizabeth Hospice in Escondido.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store