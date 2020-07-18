1/1
Ronald Calvin Stinson Jr.
1931 - 2019
In memory of Ronald Calvin Stinson Jr..

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 8, 2020
When we are in Park City I look at the condo and think of Ron and Nancy. We miss seeing Ron he was a wonderful man. How is Nancy?
❤The Ogles
Sue Ogle
Friend
July 21, 2019
Dear Nancy and family,
We were saddened to hear about Ron's passing. We think of you especially when we are in Park City. Ron will be greatly missed he was a wonderful man.
Hope to see you in Park City.
Love, the Ogles ❤
