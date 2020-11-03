Ronald



Edmund Pekarek

May 16, 1938 - October 18, 2020

San Diego

Ronald Edmund Pekarek passed away October 18, 2020. Ron was born in 1938. Being part of a military family, he lived in variety of places throughout his life: Waukegan, Illinois; Norman, Oklahoma; Moab, Utah; Honolulu, Hawaii; Brainard, Nebraska; Washington, D.C; and various places in California, including, of course, San Diego. Living in Hawaii during his high school years made for some great memories (and great stories!).Ron attended California Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture. At Cal Poly Pomona, he worked hard to graduate with honors and first in both the Department of Environmental Design and in the School of Agriculture.Ron started his professional career in landscape architecture in 1968 at the State of California's Department of Parks & Recreation as a Park Master Planner responsible for master plans for coastal State parks. In 1971, he moved to Caltrans where he worked on many programs including the State Scenic Highway Program. Finally, in 1973, Ron hung out his shingle and fulfilled his career dreams, establishing the landscape architecture firm, The Pekarek Group. Over the next two decades, The Pekarek Group became one of the largest, most respected firms in the San Diego region. As the prime consultant on interdisciplinary design teams, the firm designed and oversaw construction of hundreds of major public and private projects. During this time, it was his honor to receive many design awards, including the ASLA award for design for both the Spreckels Organ Pavilion and the Harbor Drive Streetscape, as well as AIA Orchid Awards for the C Street Light Rail Transit Mall and the San Ysidro Station MTDB. Highlights in public service included serving on the City of San Diego's Architects and Engineers Consultant Selection Committee, the Mayor's Committee on Land Development Standards, the Historical Site Board, and the California State Park Director's Advisory Committee for Old Town San Diego State Historic Park.The Pekarek Group's far-reaching impacts in San Diego include developing the Balboa Park Development and Management Plan, the Hotel del Coronado Renovation Master Plan, San Dieguito River Study, and Master Plans for Woodglen Vista and Big Rock Parks in Santee. In addition, scores of landscape designs for custom homes and other commercial, residential, and public projects leave a legacy in the region. In his later years, Ron focused on expert witness work, teaching, and rehabilitation of aging developments.Ron enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, especially on one of his motorcycles. He was always on the lookout for new development opportunities. He could build or fix anythinga true craftsman, continuously creating another project and sharing his knowledge and expertise. Ron's greatest joy was always his family, where he was blessed with four children, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. With his naturally-white beard as he got older, Ron made a great Santa Claus, providing Christmas fun at holiday gatherings. Ron's pride in his family knew no bounds. From attending musical and dancing performances to supporting his loved ones at sporting events, he loved every minute.Ron is survived by his loving children Jeff (Beatriz) Pekarek; Tammy (Tim) Vaught; Michelle (Marc) Sokolowski; and Camille (Adam) Spivey, along with grandchildren Janis (Eric) Townsend; Sidd (Lan Xi) Basile; Lakshmi Pekarek; Kaila Boyle; Tim Vaught; Troy Vaught; Trevor Vaught; Lily Sokolowski; Grant Sokolowski; and Thomas Spivey; and great-grandchildren Logan Townsend; Nala Townsend; Freya Boyle; Annabelle Basile, Sabrina Basile; and Holden Vaught, along with former spouses Judi Sarkisian and Nancy Lucast.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store