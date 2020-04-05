|
|
Ronald Glenn Ron' Eberhardt October 22, 1949 - March 30, 2020 SAN DIEGO Ron Eberhardt of San Diego, CA, passed away Monday, March 30. Ron was born in Knoxville, TN, the son of Barbara Templin. He received his education at the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga. After University, Ron became a Tennessee State Police Officer. In September of 1981, Ron moved to Washington, DC, where he held various posts in the Office of the Vice President and later as an Assistant Secretary at the US Department of Labor. In 2004, Ron moved to San Diego and was engaged in security services. He was predeceased by his husband, Martin Antonio Valenzuela Jacobo.He is survived by his step-father, Marvin Templin (Samme), uncle, Bill Lusby (Bea), aunt, Dot Amburn (Gordon), numerous cousins, other family and friends in San Diego, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Mxico, and metropolitan Washington.In social life, Ron was a master organizer. He understood the hand of friendship was the best of all gifts. With Ron, there was always a seat at the table for you.Celebration of Life is pending lifting of travel restrictions.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020