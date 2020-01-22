San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Ronald J. Rioux

Ronald J. Rioux Obituary
Ronald J. Rio' Rioux san diego Passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on January 16, 2020. He was a retired Ironworker out of San Diego Local 229. He was active in his earlier years with wife Margi in the BMX sport, which his kids participated in for years. He is survived by brothers Andy, Raymond and sister Terry; as well as children Donna, Dannielle, and Ronnie Jr. Also, he has 8 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. May 16, 1939 - January 16, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
