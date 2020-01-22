|
|
Ronald J. Rio' Rioux san diego Passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on January 16, 2020. He was a retired Ironworker out of San Diego Local 229. He was active in his earlier years with wife Margi in the BMX sport, which his kids participated in for years. He is survived by brothers Andy, Raymond and sister Terry; as well as children Donna, Dannielle, and Ronnie Jr. Also, he has 8 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. May 16, 1939 - January 16, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020