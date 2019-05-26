Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Woychak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Joseph Woychak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Joseph Woychak Obituary
Ronald Joseph Woychak December 24, 1950 - May 4, 2019 Escondido Ron Woychak, a fire professional, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, recently passed away from the complications of fighting non-hodgkin's lymphoma. Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children, Matthew (Marisa), Brett (Anne) and Stacy (Ryan); mother, Jeanette; brother, Mike; and grandchildren, Scotlyn, Rowan and Jake. Ron was born in San Diego, CA, a graduate of St. Augustine High School and Humboldt State University. He retired after 35 years with the federal fire service, most recently the Bureau of Land Management. Ron was the owner of his own business, Firewise 2000, Inc. Ron, a devoted husband and family man, loved the outdoors, baseball, fishing, golf and travel. All of which he enjoyed doing with his friends and loved ones. He was always happiest in the great outdoors and could always be heard saying, "Life is good!" Celebration of Life is May 30, 2019, at 11AM, Felicita Park, Escondido, CA. Come celebrate his zest for life and his wishes that we all enjoy the "Human Experience".
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.