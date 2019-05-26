Ronald Joseph Woychak December 24, 1950 - May 4, 2019 Escondido Ron Woychak, a fire professional, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, recently passed away from the complications of fighting non-hodgkin's lymphoma. Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children, Matthew (Marisa), Brett (Anne) and Stacy (Ryan); mother, Jeanette; brother, Mike; and grandchildren, Scotlyn, Rowan and Jake. Ron was born in San Diego, CA, a graduate of St. Augustine High School and Humboldt State University. He retired after 35 years with the federal fire service, most recently the Bureau of Land Management. Ron was the owner of his own business, Firewise 2000, Inc. Ron, a devoted husband and family man, loved the outdoors, baseball, fishing, golf and travel. All of which he enjoyed doing with his friends and loved ones. He was always happiest in the great outdoors and could always be heard saying, "Life is good!" Celebration of Life is May 30, 2019, at 11AM, Felicita Park, Escondido, CA. Come celebrate his zest for life and his wishes that we all enjoy the "Human Experience". Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019