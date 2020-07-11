Ronald L. Davenport San Marcos, Ca Ronald L. Davenport, 83, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home. He was born July 1, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, and later relocated to San Diego, Ca. with his family at the age of 13.A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served as a firefighter at Barbers Point on O'ahu for 3 years, and remained in the Naval Reserves for an additional 40 years. Upon being honorably discharged from active duty while serving at Point Mugu NAS in California , he worked in the private sector for Singer Kearfott in San Marcos, Ca. for 16 years, while completing his Associates degree in Draftsmanship at Palomar College.In 1978, Ron began his career with the Department of Defense, while working towards his Bachelor's degree in engineering from UCLA. His career as a DoD contracting specialist relocated him to Italy, Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and finally Nevada, where he chose to retire and build his dream home with his wife, Dottie.Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Dottie (ne Spoor) Davenport, whom he wed June 30, 1963; daughters, Kem (Randy) Copeland of Escondido, Ca., Cynthia (John) Tobin of Valley Center and son, Ronald "Keith" (Susan) of Placerville, Ca.; grandchildren, Ronald, Robert, Erica, Jessica, Emily, Matthew, Kyle; Madison, Noah, Nicholas, Molly, Sydney, and Joseph; great-granddaughters, Hannah, Cecelia, Holly, Adelaide, Josephina, and another due in February.He was predeceased by his parents Claude and Marie, brother, Ray, and sister, Judy.A viewing will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with recitation of the rosary at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 31020 Cole Grade Rd. Valley Center, Ca. Funeral Mass to immediately follow at 11 a.m. July 1, 1937 - July 5, 2020