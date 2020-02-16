|
|
Ronald L. Ronnie' Young El Cajon, Crest Son of Raymond & Willeta Young of Beaver Falls, PA. Graduate of Beaver Falls H.S.; joined US Air Force in 1952. Airman 1C Ronald Young married hometown sweetheart Margaret Ann "Peggy" Foley on Oct. 9, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Beaver Falls. Daughter Rhonda Lee was born in 1955. Airman Young deployed overseas during the Korean War, and honorably discharged in 1956. Youngest member ever elected to Beaver Falls School Board. Daughter Cynthia Lynn was born in 1958. The Young family moved to Norwalk, California, in 1959; son Ronald Raymond was born in 1964. Moved to Crest, El Cajon in 1967. Senior Procurement Manager Teledyne Ryan for 30 years, past President of San Diego Aerospace Management Club, recipient of numerous professional awards & commendations. Parishoner of St. Louise De Marillac. Past President of Crest Civic Group, Ron helped countless people, charitable causes, kind, big-hearted and generous, he walked the walk,' a stellar example of "The Greatest Generation." Known for a quick wit and wry sense of humor, Ronnie Young will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. Survived by beloved wife of 65 years, Peggy Ann; daughters, Rhonda Lee & Jay Odom, Cynthia Lynn & Daniel Hall, son Ronald Raymond; grandchildren: Jessica & Keegan Slatten, Joshua & Dionna Odom, Megan Hall, Allison Hall, Anna Ray Young; great-grandchildren: Caroline Slatten, Delaney Slatten; brothers Kenneth & John Vogel of Beaver Falls, PA; and sisters Darlene Nestor & Leah Ray Newell of Valdosta, GA. Services: Holy Rosary, Friday, Feb. 21, 7 PM, Funeral Mass, Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10AM, St. Louise De Marillac Catholic Church, 2005 Crest Dr., El Cajon, CA 92021. Reception following. November 25, 1933 - February 5, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020