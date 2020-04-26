|
|
Ronald Lee Munroe March 1934 - April 2020 San Diego Ron Munroe was born in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in western Michigan. Ron graduated from the University of Utah ( '57). He married his loving wife of 58 years, Penny Adams (predeceased, 2015) of Whitehall, MI. US Navy service: 1957-1960. Ron and Penny enjoyed San Diego and set down roots.Ron's successful architecture practice included designing projects for the City, Navy and SDG&E.Ron was a member of the San Diego Kiwanas, and served a term as club president. Ron's sense of humor was a defining trait. He revered a good pun or prank! Gatherings at the Munroe household were routinely raucous. Enough said.In 1975, Ron earned his pilot's license. Lee accompanied his dad on a memorable x-country adventure in a Cessna.Ron boasted about enticing their daughter away from a trouble, by taking a first class-family trip to Maui! Spoiled for life!Ron and Penny enjoyed traveling together to Australia/New Zealand, London, and an Alaskan cruise.Ron and Penny recommitted to their faith in Jesus Christ, and were baptized in 2015.In addition to his two children, Kelly Munro and Lee Munroe (Marci), Ron is survived by his 3 grandsons: Kyle, Brad, and Tyler, of San Diego; his siblings, the little sister he adored, Bonnie Bassett (Bob), and his "legendary" big brother Bill Munroe (Lisa), are of Michigan.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020