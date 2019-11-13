|
Ronald Oakland Kelly October 2, 1934 - November 7, 2019 San Diego Ronald Oakland Kelly was born to Alice Permelia Kirby and Oakland Gardner Kelly on October 2, 1934, in Boise, Idaho. He passed away on November 7, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to the complications of Alzheimer's. He was the youngest of four siblings, Richard Kelly, Nancy Smithers, and Shirley Kelly. He loved them dearly.He married Lynne Kelly on May 18, 1956, and they were married 17 years. He was married to Joan Willis and then married the love of his life, Barbara Seeley, on June 16, 1990, and then they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple.He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Kelly and is survived by his wife, Barbara Kelly and children, Kim Harkins (Richard), Kerry Kelly, Kristy Kearney (Mike), Kory Kelly (Kathy), Jana Rivard (Alain), Jim Marshall (Claudia), and Jillian Marshall. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.The memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019, at 11:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 9825 West Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117, with a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00. He will be buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019