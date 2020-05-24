Ronald Owen Hilgers May 6, 1940 - May 13, 2020 San Diego Ron Hilgers, 80, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2020. He was born May 6, 1940, in Plainville, Kansas, the son of Owen and Ida Hilgers. Ron grew up in Plainville, Kansas, and graduated from Plainville High School. After high school graduation he attended Kansas University, then later transferred to Fort Hays State, where he met Jeanette Zechmeister. Following graduation, Ron and Jeanette (the love of his life) were married. This June, Ron and Jeanette would have been married for 57 years. Ron joined the Navy as a Lieutenant, and they were stationed in Coronado, California. After the Navy, Ron went into the corporate world, working for many companies including Control Data, Simpact, International Totalizator System, and Copper Mountain Networks. World travel seemed to be in his blood, whether it was the Navy, or business/personal, Ron was on the go. One of his work assignments allowed him to move his family to Brisbane, Australia for a year. The family enjoyed the opportunity to go "Down Under."Ron was involved with his children, church, and community. He coached little league and was a scout leader. He and Jeanette were long time active members of Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church. Whether it was the guild, fundraising, ushering, or even participating in the church's bowling league, the church was a central part of his life. Ron and Jeanette enjoyed spending time with friends at the beach and hosted many nights of bridge games. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchild and always said "the reason to have children is to have grandchildren."In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by brothers Karl and James (Jim). In addition to his wife, Jeanette, Ron is survived by his son, Fred Hilgers and his wife Teri; daughter Amy Igou and her husband Dan; grandchildren, Chelsea Hilgers, Kaitlyn Hilgers, Michaela Hilgers, and Benjamin Igou; great-granddaughter Madilyn Hilgers; brother Herb Hilgers and his wife Shirley; sister Susan Weigel and husband Ed; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A viewing will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm PDT on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/ events/1183944711948235/ (due to COVID guidelines). Burial at Miramar National Cemetery will be on May 28, 2020.A Mass and Life Celebration will be scheduled for a later date, when family and friends can come together and share memories of Ron.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Association.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.