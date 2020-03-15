|
Ronald William Foy Ron' Lawson November 12, 1929 - February 22, 2020 Bonita Ronald William Foy Lawson passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Ron was born on November 12, 1929 in Salt Lake City to William and Elizabeth Lawson, who met in Utah after having immigrated to the United States from Scotland. Ron graduated from La Jolla High School in 1946 at the age of 16. During World War II, there was concern about a possible air attack on San Diego from the Pacific. As a teenager, Ron was part of an aircraft spotting group that identified incoming planes atop the main lifeguard tower in Mission Beach. Ron earned a bachelor's degree in English from SDSU and then served with the Army National Guard in Japan and Korea as part of the 40th Infantry Division. Upon returning to San Diego, Ron worked in the aircraft industry. Ron attended SDSU to gain his master's degree while working the night shift at Convair. Later, he continued his graduate studies at UCLA and UC Berkeley. Ron began his 45-year-long teaching career at Chula Vista High School in 1955. He became one of the original staff members at Southwestern College in 1961, where he primarily taught photography courses but also held a variety of other positions including 25 years as stadium announcer for Southwestern home football games. Ron loved introducing his students to the art of photography and was always happy to hear from former students about how much they enjoyed his classes.Ron married his beloved wife Sharon on August 14, 1965. Ron always said his best decision in life was marrying Sharon and his smartest decision was becoming a teacher. Ron and Sharon had three children. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth, and by his brothers Alan and David. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his brother Doug (Marquita), his children Ronald (Yvonne), Suzie, and Robert (Cassie), and his five grandchildren. Ron was laid to rest on March 4th at Glen Abbey Memorial Park & Mortuary in Bonita. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ron Lawson Memorial Scholarship for Southwestern College photography students. Checks can be made payable to Southwestern College Foundation, and in the memo section, please note Ron Lawson Memorial Scholarship. Address: 900 Otay Lakes Road, Room 12-103, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020