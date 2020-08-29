Rosalee Joan Rosie' Sanchez Ferguson

April 16, 1939 - August 11, 2020

San Diego

Rosalee Joan Sanchez Ferguson, a survivor of the polio epidemic of the 1950s, died at home of Post-Polio Syndrome on August 11, 2020. She was a native San Diegan, born April 16, 1939, to Alvin (Mac) and Rosary (Rose) McBride. Known as Joan to her family and "Rosie" to friends and co-workers, as a child she happily worked alongside her family at their popular Linda Vista Roy's Market with her Dad, Mac the Baker. Rosie grew up in the East San Diego County community of College Grove.In spite of the polio vaccine being developed in 1952 and mass vaccinations expected within weeks, Rosie fell victim at age 12 to poliomyelitis (polio), a highly contagious disease. She soon became the 1 out of 200 polio afflicted children who suffered life-threatening paralysis. Rosie was hospitalized and placed in an Iron Lung at Children's Hospital in San Diego, where Rosie's family could only look through the window to see their beautiful daughter as she fought to recover. Once she recuperated enough to be sent home, the March of Dimes made sure that Rosie got to her doctor appointments. She had limited visitors at home during those next 3 years because of the public's fear of polio.Rosie developed a love for sewing and made her own dresses, a creative craft she used later in life when making her daughter Becky's clothing as well. Growing up, Rosie was also a regularly active member of the College Center Covenant Church.Amazingly, her fighting spirit took over and Rosie was determined to walk and play her beloved sports once again. At age 15, she was able to actively rejoin her friends at events such as dances, bowling, and outdoor sports like tennis. Rosie played tennis with partner Fern Cohen for 30 years, only stopping in 2013 due to the effects of Post-Polio Syndrome.Rosie's brother, Al McBride Sr. taught his big sister all about stock car racing at the legendary El Cajon Speedway. Al built his sister her own Stock Car so she could drive Powder Puff, and Rosie was voted "Sportsman of the Year" for many years in a row recognized for both her great driving skills and her outstanding competitive spirit.Rosie played softball, and that is where Rosie, along with her 10-year-old daughter, Becky, met Ron Ferguson and his four children, Angela, Kerry, Eric, and Beth. Soon the families combined and began their adventurous life participating in all things outdoors. The busy family enjoyed the beach, car racing, football, hockey, bowling, softball, and baseball. Rosie and Ron bought their first family season tickets to the Padres in 1978, followed by season tickets to the San Diego Chargers, and Rosie was a super fan of baseball until her passing.The love of car racing ran deep in the McBrides, and they soon helped the Ferguson family to build their very own Stock Car. The Ferguson and McBrides became pivotal crew members for NASCAR racing teams all across the USA. Rosie worked as a scorer for many race teams, including Xfinity Team when Joey Gase was the driver, and she worked with Jimmy Means, of Means Racing and a Winston Cup Series racer.The family's love of softball was a big part of their lives, and Rosie not only avidly played but went on to manage Adult Co-Ed Softball leagues in San Diego and Santee, CA. The USA Racing and Waterfront teams won many softball championships and, under her coaching, became the recognized teams to beat.Weekly bowling at University Lanes with friends and family was a highlight, and Rosie loved competing in the San Diego City Bowling Tournaments.A dedicated employee of Mercy Hospital, Rosie retired in 2016 after 50 years and four months of service. At her retirement, she was recognized for her extraordinary devotion to her job and to the mission of Mercy Hospital in the care of patients. Rosie's ever-present smile and upbeat attitude gained her recognition as a valued and beloved co-worker.Determination is a word that friends and family offer when asked about Rosie and her daily life. From a young age, she was determined to overcome the effects of polio; she stayed active by working out consistently at the gym throughout her adult life, only stopping when COVID caused gym closures. Although in the last few years she often relied on a wheelchair, Rosie continued to travel, attend Padres games, went to NASCAR races when she could, and joined into community celebrations in support of causes such as Race for The Cure.Rosie's family wishes to thank the healthcare providers at Scripps who never gave up on Rosie, providing outstanding medical and emotional support that helped her live every day on her own terms, full throttle. Deepest gratitude is extended to Kim and Tarah for the Tuesday Meals, to Anita for her support, to Gary for the Sunday Dinners, and to Rick, who never left her side in her final days at home.Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, in 2005 and her great-nephew Alton Lewis McBride in 2020. She is survived by her daughter Becky McBride, by her brother Al McBride, Sr. (Karen) of Level Cross, NC, her niece Michelle Christensen (Ray), nephew Alton McBride Jr., great- niece Amanda Wiley (Andrew), and great-nephew Nolan Christensen. Rosie is survived by Ferguson sons and daughters and their spouses Angela (Kevin), Beth (Becca), Kerry and Eric (Sharon) and three grandchildren, Elaina (Owen), Tristan and Tucker. Her passing is mourned by her countless cousins, her softball player families, and Racers from Canada and throughout the United States.A Celebration of Life in the Fall to honor Rosie will be shared at a future date. At this time, Rosie's life may be honored by contributions in her memory to OneLegacy by Mail:OneLegacyAttn: Iva Cook221 S. Figueroa Ave., #500 Los Angeles California, 90012Or, donate online:https://www.onelegacyfoundation.org/give.htmlSelect Memorial and Tribute Gifts and select the Green "Contribute to Honor/Memory of Someone"**Rosie's family email is Roseheartx2@gmail.com2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the Faith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store