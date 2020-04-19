|
Rosalie Barringer Pinkie' Wornham November 10, 1929 - April 12, 2020 La Jolla Pinkie Wornham, 90, passed peacefully on Easter afternoon in La Jolla, California. Pinkie was born in Washington, DC, on November 10, 1929 to Rear Admiral Victor C. Barringer, Jr. and Hilda Jansen Barringer. As the daughter of a US Naval officer, her childhood was spent in Washington, DC, Shanghai, San Francisco, Seattle and Hawaii. She graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC, and Sweet Briar College in Virginia. In 1951 she married Thomas Van Allen Wornham and moved with him and their 2 young daughters, Wendy and Cynthia, to San Diego in 1956. Their son Tom was born in 1960. For the next fifteen years she lived in Point Loma and was active in the Junior League of San Diego and served on many committees for philanthropic community services. In 1973, Pinkie moved to La Jolla and went to work at The Bishop's School, where her three children had been educated and her husband had served on the Board of Trustees. She began as a receptionist and after a few years she served as the co-director of Admissions, a position she held for the next 25 years. The Bishop's School was her second family, and with her black Labrador retriever by her desk, she interviewed thousands of prospective students and families. With remarkable energy and a marvelous sense of humor, she also made time in her day to advise the student council, chaperone school dances and field trips, and swim in the Bishop's pool that her family had donated in 1969. She was actively involved in the altar guild at St. James Episcopal Church and in the care of the chapel at Bishop's. Pinkie enjoyed walking barefoot on the beach with her family and their dogs, going to the Old Globe Theater and traveling around the world. She loved to read a good book in the sunshine, turn a new recipe into a delicious meal, watch British mysteries on KPBS and catch up with her friends at book group. She has inspired us all to make the world a better place, and through her example and love we will continue to aspire to do this. Marvelous mother and grandmother, she is survived by her three children, Dr. Wendy L. Wornham (Shaw) of Cambridge, MA, Cynthia J. Wornham (Annie) of Beverly Hills, and Thomas V. Wornham (Lisa) of La Jolla, and her six grandchildren, Amara, Celestine, Chloe and Caleb Warren of Cambridge, MA, and Thomas R. Wornham and John C. Wornham of San Diego. A memorial service will take place in the fall. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Financial Aid Endowment of the Bishop's School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, CA 92037 (858)875-0851 or to San Diego Humane Society (619)243-3434.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020