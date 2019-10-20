|
Rosalie Boyden Rolly' Kew July 30, 1921 - October 13, 2019 San Diego Rosalie Boyden "Rolly" Kew, 98, of San Diego, passed away Oct. 13 2019, peacefully at home. She was born July 30, 1921 in Chicago, IL. Rosalie attended Francis Parker School, Girls Latin School of Chicago, and Scripps College. She married Stephen Marston Kew on April 11, 1942. They settled in San Diego after World War II. They enjoyed traveling extensively together. Rolly belonged to the Junior League of San Diego, La Playa Unit Children Hospital, San Diego Yacht Club and All Souls Episcopal Church. She enjoyed volunteer work as well as tennis, gardening, needlepoint, and Scrabble. Only giving up on tennis when she turned 90. She is survived by three sons, Michael W. (Jeannie), Olivenhain, CA, Richard A. M., Lakeside, MT, and Stephen J. (Terry) Payson, Utah, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her amazing caregivers who helped make her last few years easier - Jennie, Connie, Gaby, Vivi, and Aimee.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019