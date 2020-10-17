1/1
Rosalie Boyden Kew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Rosalie Boyden Kew.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Humphrey
753 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910
6194259111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 30, 2019
Our deepest condolences Richard and family. Donna, Mae, Bev
Donna Bowles
October 28, 2019
Rolly was a dear friend to many! I enjoyed playing tennis with her, and still treasure the personalized Christmas stocking she did for my granddaughter. A very special lady.
Pam Kelly
October 22, 2019
Rolly produced many poppies of various sorts, all to brighten the lives she touched. Her kindred are the poppies now left behind to flourish in life that she well lived! An amazing 98 year history!

With hugs in mind - Bee and Bill Berggren
Bee Berggren
October 20, 2019
Dear Mike, Richard, and Steve,I was sad to hear of your mom's passing. She was always one of my favorite people. In recent years, she and I sat in the same pew in church and were always so glad to see each other since neither of us went on a super regular basis. I always remember our days growing up on Dudley Street and somehow it was comforting to know she was still there. I loved her voice and laugh. I'll miss her!Love and prayers to you all,Suzi Avoyer PettigrewPlease let me know if there are any servicesSpettigrew@cox,net
Suzanne Avoyer Pettigrew
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved