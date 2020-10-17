Dear Mike, Richard, and Steve,I was sad to hear of your mom's passing. She was always one of my favorite people. In recent years, she and I sat in the same pew in church and were always so glad to see each other since neither of us went on a super regular basis. I always remember our days growing up on Dudley Street and somehow it was comforting to know she was still there. I loved her voice and laugh. I'll miss her!Love and prayers to you all,Suzi Avoyer PettigrewPlease let me know if there are any servicesSpettigrew@cox,net

Suzanne Avoyer Pettigrew