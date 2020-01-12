|
Rosalie J. Tarantino 1934 - 2020 San Diego Rosalie Tarantino, 85, passed away 1/6/20. Rosalie was a life-long resident of San Diego and worked for the federal government Defense Contract Auditing Agency for 33 years as well as John Tarantino's restaurant. She lived a life of service for her family and community and was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary where she was a member of many parish-related organizations. Rosalie is survived by her brother, Peter, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Antonino and Carmela Tarantino, and brothers Joseph (Madeline), Vincent (Joyce), and John. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at the Holy Cross Cemetery chapel at 10:00AM. Address: 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego, CA 92102. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to kidney disease and diabetes research charities or to Our Lady of the Rosary church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020