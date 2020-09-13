1/1
Rosalie Sanchez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Rosie' Sanchez

San Diego
"Rosie," a Native San Diegan, was born to Alvin and Rosary McBride.This is a Tribute to "Our Rosie" from your friends and co-workers at Scripps-Mercy Hospital. Rosie worked there as a Unit Secretary for 50 Years. Her calm and kind demeanor was the true "Spirit of Mercy." She truly loved her work and "Work Family."She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Ferguson. Survived by her daughter Becky McBride, brother Al McBride. April 16, 1939 - August 11, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved