Rosalie Sanchez

Rosalie Rosie' Sanchez



San Diego

"Rosie," a Native San Diegan, was born to Alvin and Rosary McBride.This is a Tribute to "Our Rosie" from your friends and co-workers at Scripps-Mercy Hospital. Rosie worked there as a Unit Secretary for 50 Years. Her calm and kind demeanor was the true "Spirit of Mercy." She truly loved her work and "Work Family."She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Ferguson. Survived by her daughter Becky McBride, brother Al McBride. April 16, 1939 - August 11, 2020



