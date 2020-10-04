1/1
Rosaline Battson
Rosaline 'Roz' Battson
November 1922 - September 2020
San Diego
Second Lt. Rosaline Nelson and her cadre of Army nurses walk into the Saipan officers' club on August 1, 1945; they join a group of Navy officers already drinking at the bar.As they enter the room, one of the officers eyes the tall, bespectacled, blonde Army nurse and tells his friends, "That's the gal I'm going to marry." He offers to buy her a drink, but Lt. Nelson scoffs, "You're too young to drink, sailor." Challenged, Art takes out his I.D., and Rosaline gazes in amazement: They were born on the exact same day in 1922, she in South Dakota, he in Louisiana.It was love at first drink. Art proposes the next day; he's the first one to call her "Roz," a name she loves and uses for life. Atomic bombs explode over Japan a week after they meet; they celebrate V-J Day together, September 2. After a whirlwind romance amid the chaos of war, Roz and Art marry in Hawaii in 1946, soon after her (quite honorable) Army discharge.For the full obituary:

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

