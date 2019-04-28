Rosalyn A. Rossie' Patterson May 12, 1934 - January 16, 2019 San Diego Rosalyn A. Patterson, 84, born as a first generation San Diegan, passed into heavenly bliss January 16, 2019. Rossie, as she was known, grew up in Pacific Beach. In 1961, Rossie married Robert E. Patterson of St. Louis. Summer of 1964, Rossie and Bob moved to Clairemont with their three children, Julie, Bill and Dodie. Shortly thereafter, son Bob-E and daughter Tami were born. Rossie loved bowling and china painting. She was quite talented at both, spending many happy hours enjoying them. Rossie was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob in 2000. Rossie is survived by her children Julie (Mike) Martz, Bill (Vicki) Murray, Dodie (Bob) Halshaw, Bob-E (Shannon) Patterson, and Tami Patterson. Rossie was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren, five grand-spouses, and nine great-grandchildren. All will cherish many loving memories of her. A memorial service honoring Rossie will be held at St. Catherine Labour Catholic Church, 4124 Mt. Abraham Ave., San Diego, CA 92111, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 28 to May 12, 2019