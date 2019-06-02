Rose Blanca Tellez 1930 - 2019 San Diego Rose Blanca Tellez, our "Lady Rose," died peacefully after a short illness on May 10. Born in Jerome, AZ, to Pedro and Patrocinia Tellez, Rose was the seventh of nine children. As a child, she moved to San Diego with her family, where she lived the rest of her life. A proud graduate of San Diego High School, she then received her nursing degree and successfully raised four children on her ownher proudest accomplishments. She first cared for the elderly before she landed her dream job at Balboa Naval Hospital. As a nurse in the Allergy Clinic, Rose treated our military and their families for 25 years before retiring. Post-retirement, she became an enthusiastic volunteer for the San Diego AIDS Project; she was named Volunteer of the Year in 1992. We loved her endlessly and will grieve her loss endlessly, yet we are comforted by memories of her love, and her crazy sense of humor. Rose is survived by her children, Patricia Salazar, Michael Salazar, and John Carrillo; her son Victor Salazar predeceased her. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, her two sisters Eva and Sylvia, her brother Robert, many loving family members, and friends. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, June 7, at 6pm at Erickson-Anderson Mortuary, 8390 Allison Ave., La Mesa, CA; a Memorial Service will follow on Saturday, June 8, at 11am at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mama's Kitchen (www.mamaskitchen.org), or Rachel's Women's Center, (619) 696-0873. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary