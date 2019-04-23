Rose Farace 1924 - 2019 San Diego Rose passed peacefully on April 7, 2019 with her family by her side. Rose truly lived her 95 years to the fullest. She had a remarkable ability to make all who met her feel like family. Rose lived her life with faith, being of service, showing kindness daily, and accepting others without judgement. She enjoyed her days attending water aerobics, making rosaries, planting in her garden, dinners out and traveling to far off places with her family. Rose and her husband Johnny were married 67 years. Rose left this world a much better place and all of us who knew her were blessed by her spirit of love and joy. Rose is survived by her daughters Janet MacLennan (Gordon), Sharon Howe (Richard), Paula Westenberger (Vernon), six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene church at 10:15 AM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Mission Valley YMCA in honor of Rose Farace. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019