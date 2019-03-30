Rose Lee Cory Kvaas September 8, 1930 - March 22, 2019 La Mesa Rose Lee Cory Kvaas, beloved wife,mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully March 22, 2019, in the company of family.Born in New Orleans, LA, September 8, 1930, and raised in Hemet, CA. She attended Bishops High School, and graduated from USC in 1951, where she met her husband, Harold Kvaas. They were married November that same year and settled in La Mesa, CA, in 1955, built a home and raised two children.Rose Lee traveled with Harold, visiting Africa, China, Europe, Australia, Mexico and destinations throughout the US. She was fulfilled by her many philanthropic endeavors around SD County including Children's Hospital Aux, Thursday Club, and Art Alive. She also loved to cook and garden.She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Lake. She is survived by sister, Carolyn Keiser; son, George Kvaas (Eva); daughter, Kristin Lithopoulos; grandchildren, Jason Philip, and Nicholas Lithopoulos, and Caroline and David Kvaas, and two great-grandchildren.Services 11:00 am, April 4, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, La Mesa, CA. Viewing April 3rd, 4 to 7 pm, East County Mortuary. The family asks donations be made to George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers, Inc. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019