Rose Marie Tange

1931 - 2020

Vista

Rose Marie Tange (Cornett) died peacefully on March 31, 2020 at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, CA at the age of 89.She is survived by her children: Denise Cornett, Wayne Cornett, and Dennis (Jeanne) Cornett, step-daughter, Lora Tange, grandchildren, Russel and Kora Baxter, and great-grandson Jayden Baxter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kris, her son, John Cornett, step-son, Richard Tange and her first husband, Stephen Cornett.A Memorial Service for both Rose Marie and Kris will be held at San Marcos Lutheran Church and will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store