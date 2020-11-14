Rose Marie True
1928 - 2020
Fort Collins, CO
Rose Marie Nelson (Ronni) True of San Diego, California and Fort Collins, Colorado died peacefully with her family around her on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Rose Marie was born in Evanston, Illinois and was one of two children of the late prominent physician Dr. Tell Nelson and pioneering pediatric dentist Dr. Eda Dee Neff Nelson. Ronni grew up in Evanston where she attended high school, then graduated with an education degree from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill., and later worked on her Master's Degree at Syracuse University. During her post-grad years, Ronni taught for one year on a Navajo Reservation outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, which proved formidable in her inclusive understanding, acceptance and love of people of all identities.
After Rose Marie received her teaching credentials, she taught elementary school in Syracuse, New York. Her lovely voice in the choir at Grace Episcopal Church caught the attention of Syracuse law student, Lawrence (Larry) True, and they were married in 1952.
Moving to Rochester New York, she and Larry had five children, and later, making a major move out west, settled in the Kensington area of San Diego, California to raise the young True family in a home filled with Christian faith, love and lots of laughter.
Rose Marie was a passionate advocate for early childhood literacy, the Right to Read program and volunteered extensively at the elementary and middle schools. After her children were through elementary school, she took a job as a tutor and teacher's aide to specifically focus on reading interventions. She volunteered for years in the PTA and served in many leadership roles including President.
Rose Marie always brought treats and flowers to teachers throughout the year, letting them know how much she appreciated their hard work. One of the joys of Ronni's life was reading (romances topped her list), and all siblings looked forward to the weekly trips to the Kensington branch library, where stacks of books were returned and new ones checked out for the week. One of Ronni's "accomplishments" was having her youngest child, Wendy, receive her library card at age three, which at the time, made Wendy the youngest recipient of a San Diego Library card. The love of reading was passed on to her children and grandchildren and Ronni was particularly proud of her daughter, Maureen, who owns a children's bookstore in Southern California.
Ronni respected the military, with her father and husband both being WW II veterans, however, she never let a family dinner or function go by without praying for peace. She collected many items or wore clothing that bore the word "peace". In addition, she loved the color blue and enjoyed collecting Wedgewood. Besides her passion for reading, Rose Marie was a faithful, devout Episcopalian and church goer at All Saints' Episcopal. All her children either taught Sunday school (Martha), sung in the choir or were an acolyte (Tim), received their confirmations and attended youth and adult religious youth groups and classes. Rose Marie was an active member, and head of the Altar Guild for many years, along with her daughter, Katherine, and relished the behind the scenes work and care put into the beauty of the liturgy with respect to vestments, vessels and altar linens. As gracious and generous hosts, Ronni and Larry were known for opening up their beloved Kensington home to entertain friends, family, priests, Larry's customers, out-of-state relatives and neighbors in numerous celebrations and parties. Ronni also was a second Mom to many of the children's friends with some living with the True family on and off over the years. There were many wonderful memories made in a full and busy house (often someone was playing the piano) with no one ever being a stranger, whether it was a holiday, Sunday dinners, family celebration, dinner every night as a family, hanging out in the backyard playing ping pong, or later around the pool.
Some years ago, Rose Marie so enjoyed being the Mistress of Ceremonies for the annual Kensington Memorial Parade. Ronni and Larry were a dynamic and fun-loving couple with many friends in San Diego as well as their adopted vacation spots in Palm Desert, California and Kauai, Hawaii. They both enjoyed the theater, opera and symphony and always went to their children's school and extra-curricular activities.
Family outings to the beach, zoo, ice-cream store and restaurants were guided by Ronni's love but a firm commitment for her children to be polite. Ronni had a very quick wit and would have giggle fits with her children and grandchildren that are definitely treasured memories.
After her loving and adored husband of 45 years passed away, and soon thereafter, her daughter Katherine's life was cut short of cancer at 48, Rose Marie decided to move to Fort Collins, Colorado where her youngest daughter, Wendy, was raising her family. "Nana" became the rock beneath their feet and immersed herself in helping to raise Wendy's sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attending school, sporting, choir and theater events along with many holiday and family celebrations. Survivors include children, Martha (Rick) Kane of Marshall, MI., Maureen (Jorge) Palacios of La Crescenta, CA., Timothy (Vicky) True of Danville, CA., Wendelyn True of Fort Collins, CO.; 12 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jane Anderson of Wisconsin, her husband, Lawrence York True and her daughter, Katherine True Robinson. A memorial mass will be planned for the future at All Saints' San Diego. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rose Marie True to the San Diego Public Library Foundation, P.O. 120391, San Diego CA 92112 or online: https://supportmylibrary.org/ways-to-give/donate/
