Rosemarie Regina Rosie' O'Neill August 28, 2019 SAN DIEGO Rosemarie O'Neill passed peacefully in Santee, CA on August 28, 2019, at the age of 80.Rosie is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Missy, grandson Christopher, his wife Nina, and great-grandsons, Brendon and Caiden, grandson Nicholas, his wife Julie, and great-grandsons, Matthew and Logan, granddaughter Lauren, step-son Shannon, his wife, Angelica, and granddaughters, Isabella and Priscilla and great-granddaughters, Ryan and Ruby. Rosie is also survived by her brother, Dieter and sister-in-law, Renate who still live in Germany. She is preceded in death by her son, Gordon and husband, Ronald.She was a wonderful mother and an exceptional grandmother to five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She loved to cook, craft, sing in German to her grandchildren and great grandchildren or as she would say, her schnickelfritz, and cheer on the Chargers. When it was time to load up into the car to go somewhere, she would always tell us "the bus is leaving..", her funny way of telling you to hustle up. This time "the bus is leaving", but we will have to catch the next one, so Rosie, meet us at the pearly gates when we arrive.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019